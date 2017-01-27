Mark Zuckerberg Blasts Trump’s Executive Orders

CHEAT SHEET
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Friday blasted President Donald Trump’s executive orders relating to immigration. “Like many of you, I’m concerned about the impact of the recent executive orders signed by President Trump,” Zuckerberg wrote on Facebook. “We need to keep this country safe, but we should do that by focusing on people who actually pose a threat.” Earlier this week, Trump set into motion his plans for the construction of a wall on the southern border with Mexico. Zuckerberg added that the U.S. should “keep our doors open to refugees and those who need help.” Trump signed a separate executive order on Friday that temporarily suspends the refugee program, and suspends the Syrian refugee program indefinitely.