Mark Zuckerberg’s Twitter-Killer Is Closing In on Elon Musk’s X

Elon Musk threatened to sue Mark Zuckerberg’s Meta just hours after it launched Threads, its Twitter competitor. Two years later, Zuckerberg may soon have the last laugh.

Threads is closing in on X’s daily active user count, according to data collected by web analytics website Similarweb and published by TechCrunch. X had 132 million daily active users on its iOS and Android apps in June, while its year-over-year growth declined by roughly 15 percent. Threads saw 115.1 million daily active users—a 127.8 percent growth over last year.

That growth signifies Meta’s ambitious quest to take on Musk’s Twitter-turned-X has been very successful. The revelation came three months after Meta opened Threads up to global advertisers.

X still carries a significant lead over Threads, both in its web-based user count and monthly active users. X saw 145.8 million daily web visits in June, according to the Similarweb data, compared to just 6.9 million for Threads.

Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk have long feuded over matters including AI, politics, and social media. Julia Demaree Nikhinson/Pool/Getty

Threads has primarily focused on its mobile app since its July 2023 debut, which came roughly two weeks after Musk and Zuckerberg planned to fight each other. Threads’ web version did not launch until late August 2023, shortly after the fight plan fell apart.

Musk’s platform also allegedly has 600 million active monthly users, he said last year. Threads has garnered more than 350 million users since its launch, Zuckerberg revealed in April.

X did not respond to an immediate request for comment on the figures. Meta had no comment.

Still, Threads is also closing in on X’s U.S. app market, where it saw 15.3 million daily active users in June. Musk’s platform had 22.9 million daily active users. X remained the far-and-away winner with U.S. web users, seeing 33.1 million compared to Threads’ paltry 985,000.

The liberal-friendly Bluesky remains a far behind both platforms, amassing 4.1 million daily active users (1.1 million in the U.S.) in June on its app. The figure still represents a 372.5 percent increase from June 2024. For its web traffic, it saw 5.3 million daily average users (2.4 million stateside).