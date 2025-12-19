Marla Maples Allegedly Warned Mother to Keep Teen Daughter Away From Trump

Marla Maples once warned the mother of a teen girl to keep her daughter away from Maples’ then-husband, President Donald Trump.

At the time, Trump sometimes bused in models for parties at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida, which the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein also frequently attended.

One 14-year-old model who was signed with Ford Models was told to “dress sexy” for a party in late 1994, according to a report in The New York Times detailing Trump’s relationship with Epstein.

The girl’s mother, Sandra Coleman, said her daughter Tina Davis was one of eight or nine models scouted for the party who were “really young.”

“Some of them could have been in training bras,” Coleman told the Times.

When they arrived at Mar-a-Lago, the girls were repeatedly offered champagne and approached by middle-aged men, Coleman said. Each time her daughter was approached, Coleman walked over and introduced herself as Tina’s mother.

At one point, they went to the bathroom and ran into Maples, a former model and beauty pageant contestant who was married to Trump at the time.

The two woman had also met earlier in the evening, and Maples clasped Coleman’s hands and looked her in the eye.

“Whatever you do, do not let her around any of these men, and especially my husband,” Maples said, according to Coleman. “Protect her.”

Maples, now 62, denied making the comment, according to the Times.

“I would always protect young women in any way I could, but I am sure I didn’t specifically say that about my daughter’s father,” she said.

Trump and Maples married in 1993, two months after their daughter, Tiffany, was born, after having a public affair while Trump was still married to his first wife, Ivana.

Epstein attended their wedding.

The couple separated in 1997 and divorced in 1999, and in 2005, Trump married first lady Melania Trump.

The Mar-a-Lago parties were always open bar, and no one checked IDs, another former model who began attending at age 17 told the Times.

The article describes how Trump and Epstein, who were good friends for more than a decade, seemed to compete for “women,” though it’s not clear if the models Trump pursued were all over 18 at the time.

The former model who described the open bar said Trump was “always all over” them. She showed the Times a photo of herself with Trump when she was a teenager, though she couldn’t remember if she was still 17 at the time.

The president has denied any wrongdoing despite his long friendship with Epstein, who pleaded guilty in 2008 to procuring a child for prostitution after officials uncovered evidence he had abused dozens of underage girls.

He died in a Manhattan jail cell in 2019 while awaiting trial for charges on sex trafficking.