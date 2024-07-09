Marla Maples: I’m Ready to Be Trump’s Veep

Marla Maples, Donald Trump’s second wife, said in a new interview that, beyond forgiving her ex-husband for cheating on her with Melania, she is “open to whatever way that [she] can serve” the former president—including, sources say, being his VP.

Maples and Trump’s highly publicized affair led to Trump and first wife Ivana’s divorce in 1990, and the two then married in 1993. By 1999, they were divorced and Maples was left raising their daughter, Tiffany.

Maples told the Evening Standard that “anything from the past I’ve forgiven,” adding that “marriages are challenging, especially when you play them out in the media.”

Their divorce left Maples with a $1 million settlement and $100,000 in child support for Tiffany.

Maples said she began to take an interest in politics when her daughter became a central figure in Trump’s 2016 campaign.

“I’ve never been a fan of politics. I see how it can separate and divide us, at the same time, I found myself in the throes of it,” she told the Standard, adding that she felt compelled to support Tiffany, and by extension, her ex-husband.

Maples said, “Right now everyone [in the Trump family] is just seeing how we can help,” herself included. Maples is even considering throwing her had in the ring for VP, according to sources who spoke with the Standard.

Maples, who teaches yoga and, according to her website, is an “Actress, television and radio host, spirituality and wellness advocate,” falls in line with RFK Jr. when it comes to all things vaccines.

In August 2020, The Daily Beast reported on her conspiracy-laden Instagram posts, one of which concluded that Bill Gates used COVID vaccines as a Trojan horse to inject microchips into people.

“A lot of people are sick because of the COVID vaccine. Many people died that didn’t need to die,” she told the Standard, claiming that the “alternative” COVID cures ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine worked to cure COVID but “were pulled off the shelves.”

Maples added that she believes the media is suppressing news about crimes committed by “gangs that had come up off the southern border.”

Her MAGA-adjacent beliefs don’t end there. She disputed E. Jean Carroll’s testimony, telling the Standard of her ex-husband: “He’s always had women throw themselves on him instead,” adding, “I don’t believe there was a crime done.”

She expressed similar suspicions about Stormy Daniels. “They love these little sexy stories,” Maples said. “We have a country that is failing. Our cities are not protected. How do we make people feel safe again? That’s more important than having these lawsuits that are not affecting any of us today.”

Where does Maples get all her information? She told the Standard “conversations” were her main source.

“It’s time to wake up to a higher truth, and to not believe everything that is shown to us in the news.” she told the paper.