Skip to Main Content
Newsletters
Crossword
SUBSCRIBE
ALL
CS
CHEAT SHEET
NEWSLETTERS
LOG IN
Cheat Sheet
Media
Obsessed
Royals
Politics
Opinion
Innovation
U.S. News
Scouted
My Account
Manage Newsletters
Subscription Offers
Need Help?
LogOut
HOMEPAGE
Politics
Marla Maples Is the Belle of Mar-a-Lago While Melania Is MIA
MAR-LA-LAGO
The former Mrs. Trump appears to be filling a void left by habitually missing First Lady Melania Trump.
Emell Derra Adolphus
News Reporter
Updated
Feb. 19 2025
5:51PM EST
/
Published
Feb. 19 2025
5:26PM EST
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty
Emell Derra Adolphus
News Reporter
JunkMell
emell.adolphus@thedailybeast.com
Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast
here
.
Trending Now
Politics
Trump Signs New Order to Vastly Expand His Presidential Powers
Yasmeen Hamadeh
Media
CNN Host Asks Hysterical Stephen Miller to ‘Calm Down’ in Live Interview
Yasmeen Hamadeh
Politics
DOGE’s Shocking $8 Billion Dollar Mistake Called Out
Josh Fiallo
Media
Anti-Trump Podcast Dethrones Joe Rogan at Top of the Charts
Julia Ornedo
U.S. News
JFK’s Grandson Freaks Out After Trump Order Closes Kennedy Library
Kenneal Patterson