Mother and Daughter Hit With Murder Charges for Allegedly Killing Teen Mom, Ripping Baby From Her Womb

A Chicago mother and daughter accused of killing a pregnant teenager and cutting her baby from her womb were indicted with first-degree murder charges on Wednesday, local news station WGN9 reports. Clarisa Figueroa, 46, and her 24-year-old daughter, Desiree, were indicted by a Cook County grand jury in the death of 19-year-old Marlen Ochoa-Lopez. The Chicago Tribune reports Figueroa’s boyfriend, 40-year-old Piotr Bobak, was also indicted on at least one count of concealing a homicidal death. Bobak’s attorney claimed his client had “no knowledge” his girlfriend was involved in the crime and said he didn’t know Ochoa-Lopez’s body was put outside Figueroa’s home in a trash can. Frank Avila, the lawyer for Ochoa-Lopez’s husband, said the baby sustained severe brain damage from the incident and called for more charges on all three suspects. All of them are expected to be back in court on June 26th for an arraignment.

Clarisa Figueroa allegedly lured Ochoa-Lopez to her house with the offer of free baby clothes before strangling her with a cable and cutting her baby out of her. Figueroa then claimed the baby as her own, going so far as to set up a GoFundMe for the child. The baby remains in intensive care, and Ochoa-Lopez's family is reportedly pushing to change the names on the birth certificate, which still bears the names of his mother's alleged killers.