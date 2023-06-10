Marlon Wayans Cited for Disorderly Conduct in Plane Flap

Read it at TMZ
Comedian and actor Marlon Wayans was slapped with a citation for disturbing the peace after he allegedly refused to gate-check his bag and rushed onto a plane at the airport in Denver. TMZ reports that security was called and Wayans was escorted off the plane to be met by police. The star, who was flying to Kansas City to perform, took to Twitter to vent. “If this is how United treats their first class customers.... I’d rather fly any competitor coach. Sorry KC I'm gonna miss tonight’s shows due to a United gate agent who probably hated white chicks.”