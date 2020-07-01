Read it at Page Six
Maroon 5 bassist Michael “Mickey” Madden was arrested over the weekend after an allegation of domestic violence, Page Six reports. Madden is unmarried, and his accuser is unknown. Through a representative, the band said, “We are deeply devastated by this disappointing news. As we learn more, we are looking at this very seriously. For now, we are allowing all of the individuals involved the space to work things through.” Madden has yet to comment on the arrest; a representative did not immediately respond to The Daily Beast’s request for comment.