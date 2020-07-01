CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    SHOP WITH SCOUTED

    Maroon 5 Bassist Mickey Madden Arrested After Domestic Violence Allegation

    ALLEGATIONS

    Laura Bradley

    Entertainment Reporter

    RM3

    Maroon 5 bassist Michael “Mickey” Madden was arrested over the weekend after an allegation of domestic violence, Page Six reports. Madden is unmarried, and his accuser is unknown. Through a representative, the band said, “We are deeply devastated by this disappointing news. As we learn more, we are looking at this very seriously. For now, we are allowing all of the individuals involved the space to work things through.” Madden has yet to comment on the arrest; a representative did not immediately respond to The Daily Beast’s request for comment.

    Read it at Page Six