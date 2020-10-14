Our Favorite White Noise Machine Is 20% Off

Marpac Yogasleep Dohm Classic White Noise Machine, $36

Equipped with two speed options for tone and volume, this white noise machine has been around for over 50 years.

Growing up, the best sleep I would get all year would be in the summer with the window AC on blast. These days, instead of relying on a window unit, I’ve opted (for the nights without AC or fans) to invest in a classic white noise machine: the Dohm from Marpac. This white noise machine uses fans to produce natural white noise that can easily be adjusted to your preference. Grab it today while it’s 20% off.

