‘Married at First Sight’ Contestant Dies in Prison While Awaiting Trial
CIRCUMSTANCES UNKNOWN
A contestant on the reality TV show Married At First Sight New Zealand, has died in prison while awaiting trial on assault charges. Andrew Jury, 33, who starred in the first season of the reality TV program, died on June 27 at Mt Eden Correctional Facility in New Zealand, according to The New Zealand Herald. Attempts by the staff to save his life were unsuccessful, and his manner of his death has not been disclosed. Jury was expected to be in court later that day. In a statement to the newspaper, Dion Paki, the prison’s manager, said: “While investigations are under way, there is no indication that his death is suspicious.” Jury had been charged with “unlawfully entering a building, assault with intent to injure, willful damage, possession of an offensive weapon and threatening behaviour,” per the Herald. He had been incarcerated since early April. In response to his passing, Jury’s father, Roy Jury, described his family as feeling “deeply saddened and bewildered by this distressing event.” Married at First Sight, much like it sounds, weds two strangers and sees how they fare in the real world. During his 2017 stint on the program, Jury wed Vicky Gleeson-Stokes. They broke up after filming ended.