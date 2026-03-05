Married MAGA Rep Admits to Affair With Aide Who Died by Suicide

GOP Rep. Tony Gonzales has confessed to having an affair with an aide who died by suicide.

The married father-of-six called it a “lapse in judgment” and said he takes “full responsibility for those actions.”

The Texas congressman’s admission comes after the House Ethics Committee launched a formal investigation into the affair on Wednesday.

Gonzales, 45, had previously tried to dismiss the affair allegations as “blackmail” and “coordinated political attacks” meant to unseat him.

The congressman appeared on The Joe Pags Show podcast to come clean about the affair.

He said he had reconciled with his wife and said, “I’ve asked God to forgive me, which he has.”

Gonzales also addressed the death of his one-time regional district director, Regina Ann Santos-Aviles, 35, who set herself on fire in September after her husband, Adrian Aviles, learned of her affair with her boss.

If you or a loved one are struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by dialing or texting 988.