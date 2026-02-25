Married MAGA Rep’s ‘Scumbag’ Comments Come Back to Bite Him After Affair Claims

A Republican Congressman who has been accused of having an affair with an aide who later killed herself is seen acting like a white knight in a two-year-old video clip that has resurfaced online.

Texas Rep. Tony Gonzales, 45, has been hit by allegations that he had an affair with a married staffer before she died. Gonzales said the story is designed as “blackmail” meant to unseat him, and refuses to resign. The husband of the late Regina Santos-Aviles, 35, released disturbing text messages on Monday after he grew concerned about Gonzales’ refusal to acknowledge the affair.

In the texts, Gonzales, a married father of six, asked Santos-Aviles what her favorite sexual position was, described one he wanted to try with her, and, even after her initial refusal and warning that “this is going too far boss,” still asked, “What do you like?”

Gonzales laments Republican “scumbags” in 2024. CNN

Santos-Aviles died on Sept. 14, 2025, after setting herself on fire in the garden of her Uvalde, Texas, home. A clip from 2024 has now re-emerged, in which Gonzales complained on live TV about serving alongside “scumbags” in Congress.

The Rep. was on. CNN’s State of the Union in April 2024, talking about the threat to House Speaker Mike Johnson’s job. “The House is a rough and rowdy place, but Mike Johnson is gonna be just fine. I served 20 years in the military; it’s my absolute honor to be in Congress, but I served with some real scumbags,” he declared.

Adrian Aviles, 40, and Regina Ann Santos-Aviles, 35. The couple, who share an 8-year-old son, separated after Aviles learned of his wife’s alleged affair with her boss, Rep. Tony Gonzales. Facebook

He used Matt Gaetz as an example. His political career was derailed after allegations of paying a 17-year-old for sex. He also said former Representative Bob Good of Virginia endorsed a “known Neo-Nazi” in a primary challenge against him.

After it was re-shared to X, the clip went viral again. “Someone should tell him it’s not a competition,” The Lincoln Project, a PAC founded by moderate conservatives and former Republican Party members, responded.