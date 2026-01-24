Married Trump Cabinet Member Accused of Sex With Bodyguard

Labor Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer has had her bodyguard temporarily suspended from duty pending an ongoing internal investigation into allegations of abuse of position.

According to two sources speaking to Bloomberg Law, a security officer was placed on administrative leave on Jan. 16, after Trump’s labor “boss from hell” was accused of conducting a romantic relationship with a security staff member.

The steamy allegations are part of the wider chaotic workplace conditions that Chavez-DeRemer has been accused of creating.

These include drinking during the day from her personal office “stash” of champagne, bourbon, and Kahlua; taking officials to strip clubs; and committing travel fraud to visit friends and family on the government’s dime.

The investigation was sparked by a complaint filed at the start of the month with the Department of Labor’s Office of Inspector General, according to a report obtained by the New York Post.

It alleges that Chavez-DeRemer, 57, hosted a subordinate in her Washington, D.C. apartment on three separate occasions and twice in her hotel room while traveling.

President Donald Trump speaks to the media alongside Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick, Secretary of Labor Lori Chavez-DeRemer and Secretary of Education Linda McMahon in the Oval Office at the White House on April 23, 2025. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

In October, the Labor Secretary is alleged to have spent time at the Red Rocks Casino Resort and Spa in Las Vegas, along with the staff member with whom she was reportedly conducting amorous congress.

Chavez-DeRemer has been married to her husband, Dr. Shawn DeRemer, for over three decades. The couple has twin daughters together.

At least a dozen government officials have reportedly already been interviewed for the internal probe. Chavez-DeRemer’s chief of staff, Jihun Han, and deputy chief of staff, Rebecca Wright, have also been put on leave as the investigation unfolds, as has a third, currently anonymous staffer. Both were named in the complaint as having helped organize the Oregon Republican’s improper “work” trips.

Chavez-DeRemer is alleged to have kept champagne, bourbon, and Kahlua in her office. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Speaking to The Daily Beast, the White House has previously denied the accusations relating to Chavez-DeRemer.

“The New York Post was unable to provide any evidence to corroborate these baseless claims in this ‘report’ supposedly filed by a FORMER disgruntled employee,” White House spokesperson Taylor Rogers said.

“Secretary Chavez-DeRemer is an incredible asset to President Trump’s team and she will continue advancing the President’s America First agenda.”

A spokesperson for the Department of Labor has previously said that the allegations are “categorically false.”

“The Secretary is considering all possible avenues, including legal action, to fight these baseless accusations from anonymous sources,” Labor spokesperson Courtney Parella has said.

Chavez-DeRemer has deined all the allegations. Bill Pugliano/Getty Images

Prior to the most recent allegations, Chavez-DeRemer had a reputation for partying. In April last year, she was slammed for throwing a tone-deaf, boozy office bash to celebrate her own birthday.

A bacchanalian spread was offered up to senior officials at the Department of Labor headquarters while Department of Government Efficiency cuts aimed to shut some 87 DoL offices across the country.

“There’s not an ounce of truth to this, and anyone who knows my wife would know that,” Shawn De Remer has said previously in a statement about the current allegations relating to his wife.