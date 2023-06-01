‘F*ck Scientology’: Mars Volta Singer Goes Ham After Masterson Verdict
‘MAY PEACE REIGN’
The Mars Volta’s singer Cedric Bixler-Zavala hailed his wife a “true fucking warrior” for testifying against Danny Masterson in his rape trial. The That 70’s Show star was found guilty on two out of three counts of rape Wednesday. Chrissie Carnell-Bixler and two other women accused Masterson of drugging, raping, and sexually assaulting them in the early 2000s when they were members of the Church of Scientology. “I’ll be making a list of all Danny’s helpers and rape apologists to show all of you why women don’t report rape,” Bixler-Zavala said in a since-deleted Instagram post. “We fucking told you. God bless the women that stood up to him and his shitty fucking family. Fuck Scientology. Rot in jail Danny. God bless my wife. True fucking warrior. May peace reign over my family. To everyone who spoke up and helped, thank you. To DA Mueller, and Ariel Anson and Detective Vargas… God bless you.” Bixler-Zavala previously claimed members of the church tapped his family’s phones and poisoned his dog after his wife came forward.