At the age of 81, lifestyle brand icon Martha Stewart just became the oldest model ever to grace the cover of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue, and Stewart, who was photographed in an array of poses in the Dominican Republic, looks radiant. “To be on the cover [at] my age was a challenge, and I think I met the challenge,” Stewart told the Today show on Monday. “For me, it is a testament to good living. And I think that all of us should think about good living, successful living and not about aging. The whole aging thing is so boring.”