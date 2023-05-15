CHEAT SHEET
    Martha Stewart Is Glowing on the Cover of the ‘Sports Illustrated’ Swimsuit Issue

    Helen Holmes

    Culture Reporter

    Martha Stewart attends the Vanity Fair Oscar party in Beverly Hills.

    REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

    At the age of 81, lifestyle brand icon Martha Stewart just became the oldest model ever to grace the cover of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue, and Stewart, who was photographed in an array of poses in the Dominican Republic, looks radiant. “To be on the cover [at] my age was a challenge, and I think I met the challenge,” Stewart told the Today show on Monday. “For me, it is a testament to good living. And I think that all of us should think about good living, successful living and not about aging. The whole aging thing is so boring.”

