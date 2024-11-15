I Want to Be Martha Stewart When I Grow Up, So I Took Her MasterClass

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

When asked to identify my role models, Martha Stewart is, perhaps, unexpectedly, at the top of my list—and not just because she’s aging like a fine wine. (But did you see her Sports Illustrated cover last year? I can’t say I wasn’t swooning over the then 82-year-old’s swimsuit spread). The domestic innovator, media mogul, TV personality, author, best friend of Snoop Dogg, and self-professed O.G. influencer launched the Martha Stewart empire in the early 1980s as a newly divorced 50-year-old. Despite being the household name in homes, kitchens, and gardens for over three decades, Stewart’s 80th decade is shaping up to be her best yet.

The multi-hyphenate, who recently premiered her Netflix documentary, Martha, also added MasterClass instructor to her ever-growing resume this year. MasterClass, an online education subscription platform, offers virtual courses led by some of the world’s leading industry professionals in an array of fields, from sports to cooking, photography, personal brand development, and everything in between. MasterClass’ expansive portfolio of talent includes the likes of David Lynch, Hilary Rodham Clinton, Dr. Jane Goodall, George W. Bush, Ringo Starr and even Kris Jenner.

Stewart may have built her empire with her successful cookbooks and domestic-centered TV series, but her class on MasterClass, (appropriately) titled “Think Like a Boss, Live Like a Legend,” is a far cry from an instructional cooking class with hosting and organizational tips sprinkled in. In fact, the course consists of two videos that are less than one hour long, in which Martha shows us what she’s demonstrated her entire career: how to live well regardless of your age, background, or stage in life. In the first segment, we spend a day with Stewart, who details her typical activities at home and the office, with helpful tips for entrepreneurs peppered throughout, such as leveraging TikTok for your business as another means of communication in an internet-dominated landscape.

Martha Stewart MasterClass Of course, it’s not all business—we also get to come along with Martha and various employees to try a chocolate cake and THC gummies (which she declined on account of an event that evening). At the end of the first video, Martha tells us all about her experience shooting the Sports Illustrated swimsuit edition cover, what we all were dying to know, and how she prepared for it. “I worked out at pilates, I worked out at the gym, I drank nothing but water, and I ate very, very well,” she says. And despite having to be spray-tanned and “waxed all over” before the photoshoot, Stewart says it was all worth it. “It made other women feel good about themselves; that, if Martha could do it, they could do it.” Subscribe At Masterclass

In the second course, Martha addresses her reputation as “a tough boss” and explains her approach to working with her employees and staff both in the NYC office and at home on her farm, her belief that constructive criticism is key, her preference for curious employees, and her opinion on harnessing AI for her digital media business. But it’s her ability to innovate, adapt, and embrace change (including technology and social media) is underscored throughout both the first and second segments, which undoubtedly has helped cement her enduring and increasingly alluring personal brand, business empire, and overall allure.

While Stewart’s class on MasterClass is more of an aspirational video than a true course, I found her approach to business, life, and self-perception inspiring. Plus, she provides concrete tips for business (whether you’re a CEO or an associate) that translate into any field of work. The biggest takeaway was undoubtedly the overarching idea that age is irrelevant in the pursuit of living well, which can be a tough pill to swallow in a society obsessed with chasing youth instead of longevity. While her course is shorter than others on the learning platform, for about $10 a month and access to over 200+ other expert-led courses, it’s a steal and the ultimate last-minute gift that just about anyone will appreciate.

