Martha Stewart Reveals She Cheated on Her Husband in Netflix Doc

Martha Stewart admits in a new Netflix documentary that she cheated on her ex-husband. In the trailer for the film, Martha, the 83-year-old culinary queen says: “Young women, listen to my advice: If you’re married and your husband starts to cheat on you, he’s a piece of s--t, get out of that marriage.” Director R.J. Cutler then asks: “Didn’t you have an affair early on?” Stewart answers: “Yeah, but I don’t think Andy ever knew about that.” She was married to Andrew Stewart for almost 30 years, tying the knot in 1961 and finalizing their divorce in 1990. Together they had a daughter Alexis, who was born in 1965. Last month, Stewart expressed misgivings about the Netflix show—which is set to release on Oct. 30—saying Cutler had “refused to change anything” after she’d shared her critiques. She also complained about the film covered her “stupid trial” over an insider trading scandal.