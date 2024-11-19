Martha Stewart Reveals the Real Journalist She’s Glad Is Dead

Martha Stewart is setting the record straight on which journalist she really wants dead.

The lifestyle mogul revealed on CNBC that it was actually Constance Hays, a business reporter at The New York Times, who she was glad was dead, not New York Post columnist Andrea Peyser.

Stewart took the opportunity to clear the air while talking about SNL host Charli XCX’s “hysterical” reference to her during the show’s opening monologue.

“When Martha gets mad about an old magazine article and she says that she’s glad the journalist who wrote it is dead, that is brat,” the singer said. “And then last Friday, when that exact journalist responded and said, ‘Hey, I’m alive b---h,’ that is extremely brat.”

In the documentary Martha, which premiered on Netflix in October, Stewart reflected on the coverage of her insider trading trial.

“The New York Post lady was there just looking so smug," Stewart said in the documentary. “She had written horrible things during the entire trial. She’s dead now, thank goodness, and nobody has to put up with that c--- she was writing all the time.”

Peyser, who covered the trial for the Post, quickly clarified that she is still alive. Stewart said that she never mentioned a name in the film, and has “no idea” why Peyser assumed Stewart was referencing her.

Stewart said it was actually Hays, who she called “an equally divisive and dangerous journalist at The New York Times,” who she is happy is dead. Hays tragically died of cancer at the age of 44 in 2005, a year after covering Stewart’s trial.

“That was a little bit of sloppy fact checking on the part of my team on the documentary,” Stewart said.

Stewart doubled down on her dislike of Hays on Tuesday. “I’m sorry for her family, but I did not like Constance Hays. I did not like what she did to me every day. It was horrible, and not very accurate and not very true and not very nice,” she said.

She also slammed Peyser. “Andrea Peyser wrote the same c--- that she always writes, but I wasn’t talking about her,” Stewart said. “She needs to get off her high horse and not think that I was thinking about her for the last 15 years.”