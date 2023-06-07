Martha Stewart: I’m on a ‘Rampage’ to End Remote Work

CHEAT SHEET
Martha Stewart made a massive career out of getting Americans to expend more effort on making their homes perfect. Now she wants them to get back to the office. In an interview with Footwear News, the doyenne of domesticity said she is on a “rampage” to end the continuation of post-pandemic remote work. “You can’t possibly get everything done working three days a week in the office and two days remotely,” Stewart, 81, said. “Look at the success of France with their stupid… you know, off for August, blah blah blah. That’s not a very thriving country. Should America go down the drain because people don’t want to go back to work?”