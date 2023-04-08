Director Martin McDonagh Says Theaters Refuse to Put on His Work Over ‘Petty Outrage’

Read it at BBC
Director and playwright Martin McDonagh—whose recent work includes The Banshees of Inisherin and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri—says theaters have refused to perform his work over “petty outrage” related to some of the language. Performance venues have become a “dangerous place” for writers, McDonagh claimed in an interview with the BBC. “Only in the past few years have I had theatre companies refuse to do my plays, because they don't like some of the wording in them,” McDonagh told the outlet. “They wanted to make some words more palatable to them or what they think their audience is.”