Martin Shkreli Placed in Solitary Confinement After Allegedly Running Company Behind Bars: Report

Read it at Forbes
Pharma bro Martin Shkreli was thrown in solitary confinement after reports that he was still running his pharmaceutical company from a cellphone while in prison, according to Forbes. A source close to Shkreli’s legal team told the magazine that Shkreli was taken to Fort Dix’s special housing unit (SHU) about a week and a half after the Wall Street Journal reported that Shkreli fired Phoenixus AG’s interim CEO from behind bars. The Bureau of Prisons reportedly would not confirm Shkreli was in solitary confinement, but did say that the issues raised by the Journal article were “under investigation.” “When there are allegations of misconduct, they are thoroughly investigated, and appropriate action is taken if allegations are sustained,” BOP’s spokesperson added.