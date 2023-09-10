Chris Evans and Alba Baptista Wed in Quiet Home Ceremony: Report
Captain America officially got hitched to the Warrior Nun in a hush-hush ceremony over the weekend, according to Page Six. Chris Evans and girlfriend Alba Baptista exchanged vows at what the tabloid gushed was a “beautiful” Saturday wedding at their Boston-area home. A source close to the nuptials said they were “locked down tight,” with guests asked to give up their phones and sign non-disclosure agreements to attend. On the star-studded guest list were reportedly several of Evans’ Marvel chums, including Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, and Jeremy Renner. The pair, who are 16 years apart in age, were first confirmed to be dating in Nov. 2022, when an insider told People that they had been dating for more than a year. The low-key couple never publicly announced their engagement. Besides her starring role in the Netflix series Warrior Nun, the 26-year-old Baptista, a native of Portugal, is best known for her turn in the 2022 film Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris.