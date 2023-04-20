Jonathan Majors Says He Has Video Evidence to Prove Innocence
BUT DOES IT?
Creed III star Jonathan Majors says he has video evidence that proves he is innocent of assault charges related to a March domestic dispute. According to TMZ, Majors has included testimony from the man who drove him and his ex-girlfriend home on the night of the incident, which the driver claims to have witnessed and said that Majors did not strike the woman. The driver alleged that it was she, in fact, who “was attempting to steal his phone,” TMZ reports. Attorney Priya Chaudhry also reportedly has footage of the victim going to a club after the alleged assault. It is a narrative Chaudry used last month after releasing text messages she claimed demonstrate that the actor’s accuser “admit[ted] that she was the one who used physical force against him.” However, abuse advocate and author Gwendolen Wilder told The Daily Beast that the texts appeared to be sent by someone who “may have experienced a possible trauma-based response, gaslighting and victim blaming due to the incident in question.” She added it was a conclusion drawn without knowing the entire facts of the story.