Marvel star Kumail Nanjiani says a bizarre internet rumor pairing him with former first lady Michelle Obama got so widespread that friends started treating it like real gossp.

Nanjiani, 47, addressed the claim on the comedy podcast So True with Caleb Hearon, recounting how a mutual friend told his wife, screenwriter Emily V. Gordon, about it—even though he and Michelle had never even met.

The actor-comedian told Hearon, “There was a rumor going around about me last year that I was having an affair with Michelle Obama.

Nanjiani and Gordon, pictured together at the World Premiere of Marvel Studios' BLACK PANTHER in 2018, have been married for almost 20 years, and a questionable Obama fling rumor was not going to come between them. Alberto E. Rodriguez/Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney

“I was so excited! Our mutual friend pulled Emily aside and was like, ‘Hey, so I heard that Kumail and Michelle Obama are like doing it.’”

Nanjiani, who played Kingo in Marvel’s Eternals and has joined Prime Video’s Fallout for its second season, did not identify where the rumor began or how it spread so far beyond a fringe corner of social media.

But he said the rumor had made its way back to him more than once. “Multiple people brought it up to me,” he said, before shutting it down plainly: “I’ve never met Michelle Obama.”

The rumors don't appear to have impacted things between Michelle and Barack Obama, who posted this image to X on Thursday with the message: "Merry Christmas! Michelle and I hope you have a wonderful holiday filled with light and joy." X

Nanjiani insisted his wife had not believed the gossip. “She wasn’t even upset,” he added.

The denial is the latest entry in a long-running tradition of online “ships”—fan-made pairings that can veer from playful to surreal.

Vulture framed the rumored pairing of Nanjiani and Michelle Obama as a spin on “Hobama,” an old meme that mashes up her husband, Barack Obama, and singer Harry Styles and has circulated online for more than a decade.

Kumail Nanjiani, pictured at the Los Angeles Premiere of Marvel Studios' "Eternals" in 2021, shot down those long-running Michelle Obama rumors. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Hearon also linked the rumor to other high-profile, unsubstantiated relationship chatter that has swirled around the Obamas, including a past rumor involving actor Jennifer Aniston.

“There’s been this persistent rumor that Barack is stepping out with Jen Aniston,” the podcast host said. “What I’m saying is, my friend Kumail, you’re up there with Jen Aniston in terms of affair rumors.”

Aniston shut down the Obama chatter last year, telling Jimmy Kimmel she was “not mad at it,” but that it was “absolutely untrue.”

The Obamas endured months of speculation about the state of their marriage earlier this year, fueled particularly when Michelle was absent from Jimmy Carter’s funeral in January. They have both however repeatedly joked about the claims, including when the former president appeared on his wife’s podcast, IMO, and was asked by her brother Craig Robinson, “Wait, you guys like each other now?” While Michelle replied, “That’s the rumor mill,” Barack joked, “She took me back. It was touch and go for a while.”