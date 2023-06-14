Marvel Artist Behind Wolverine Dies at Age 93

CHEAT SHEET
Longtime Marvel comic book artist John Romita Sr., who co-created Wolverine, has died at the age of 93, his son announced on Twitter. “I say this with a heavy heart, my father passed away peacefully in his sleep,”John Romita Jr. wrote. “He is a legend in the art world, and it would be my honor to follow in his footsteps. Please keep your thoughts and condolences here out of respect for my family. He was the greatest man I ever met.” The Brooklyn-born artist worked on 56 issues of The Amazing Spider-Man, creating Mary Jane Watson, and later became Marvel’s art director, where he helped bring in characters including Luke Cage and The Punisher.