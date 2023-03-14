CHEAT SHEET
    Marvel Hunts for Reddit User Who Leaked Latest ‘Ant-Man’ Script

    Katie Hawkinson

    Marvel is on the hunt for a Reddit user who leaked the Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania script earlier this year. In late January, Reddit user “u/MSSmods” leaked the film’s dialogue on a Portuguese web interface just weeks before the movie was released. In response, MVL Film Finance LLC asked a California federal judge late last week to issue a subpoena to Reddit for information on the user. The company is requesting “all identifying information” on the user, as well as information on any other users involved in disseminating the content.

