Marvel Is Finally Saying Goodbye to Robert Downey Jr.’s Iron Man
THANKS FOR THE MEMORIES
As if the sting of Endgame wasn’t enough for Marvel fans, the studio has dealt Tony Stark yet another blow. Robert Downey Jr.’s Iron Man has been retired from the Marvel Universe, according to Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige. Commenting on the ending of Avengers: Endgame, Feige said “We are going to keep that moment and not touch that moment again.” He added, “We all worked very hard for many years to get to that, and we would never want to magically undo it in any way.” Before Downey was cast as Iron Man, the studio was reportedly hesitant about him because of his past legal troubles. But Downey ultimately earned the part and turned out to be an unquestionable asset to the franchise, Feige said: “We used to joke and say that Robert was the head of the acting department because everybody there looked up to him.”