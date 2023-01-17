Jeremy Renner Released From Hospital After Snowplow Accident
‘WITH MY FAMILY’
Jeremy Renner announced late Monday that he’d been discharged from a Reno hospital, two weeks after he was run over by 14,330-pound snowcat in an accident that sources said “almost” killed him. In response to a tweet about the season premiere of Mayor of Kingstown, the Paramount+ show in which he stars, Renner tweeted, “Outside my brain fog in recovery, I was very excited to watch episode 201 with my family at home.” It was not clear when exactly Renner had been discharged. Just hours before his tweet, entertainment outlet Radar Online published a report claiming that the Marvel actor’s injuries were “much worse than anyone knows.” A person with knowledge of the matter claimed that the right side of Renner’s chest had been “crushed,” his upper torso “collapsed,” and he had suffered a head and leg injury. “Word is the damage to Jeremy’s chest was so substantial it had to be reconstructed in surgery,” another insider said. Renner, according to a separate source who called him “a fighter,” was still using breathing tubes and remained “pretty doped up.”