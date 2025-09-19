Marvel Star Tells Fans to Boycott Disney After Kimmel Suspension

Tatiana Maslany is taking a stand against ABC after the network suspended Jimmy Kimmel Live!

The She-Hulk star took to Instagram on Thursday to urge her followers to cancel their subscriptions to ABC-affiliated streaming services.

The post, which features a selfie of Maslany, 39, in a motion capture suit, read simply, “Cancel your @disneyplus @hulu @espn subscriptions!”

Maslany, 39, previously starred in the Disney+ original series "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law." Chad Salvador/Variety via Getty Images

Maslany, who starred as the titular hero in the 2022 Disney Plus limited series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, didn’t make any additional comments.

The post came one day after ABC indefinitely pulled Jimmy Kimmel Live! off the air over concerns that its host’s jokes would spark retaliation from the Trump Administration.

Maslany shared the message via Instagram Stories on Thursday. @tatianamaslany via Instagram

The network chose to shelve Kimmel’s show after Federal Communications Commission Chairman Brendan Carr publicly threatened to revoke its broadcast license over a comment Kimmel made about Charlie Kirk’s shooter.

Carr made his threat in response to a joke in Kimmel’s Wednesday night monologue. Discussing Kirk’s alleged assassin, Tyler Robinson, the comedian said, “We hit some new lows over the weekend with the MAGA gang desperately trying to characterize this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them and doing everything they can to score political points from it.”

President Trump applauded ABC’s decision, calling Kimmel’s suspension “Great news for America” in a Thursday morning Truth Social post.

Maslany is the latest in a string of celebrities to publicly show their support for Kimmel by calling for a boycott of ABC and its affiliates.

Producer Damon Lindelof, who co-created the ABC series Lost, said Thursday that he would not work with the network until it lifted Kimmel’s suspension.

“I was shocked, saddened and infuriated by yesterday’s suspension and look forward to it being lifted soon,” Lindelof wrote on Instagram. “If it isn’t, I can’t in good conscience work for the company that imposed it.

Hundreds of demonstrators gathered outside El Capitan Entertainment Centre on Thursday to protest Kimmel's suspension. David Pashaee / Middle East Images via AFP

Hundreds of demonstrators took to the streets outside El Capitan Entertainment Centre, where Jimmy Kimmel Live! is usually filmed, to protest Kimmel’s suspension on Thursday.