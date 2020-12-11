Marvel Won’t Replace Chadwick Boseman’s Character in New ‘Black Panther’ Movie
KING T’CHALLA
Chadwick Boseman’s character won’t be recast in the new Black Panther movie, The Verge reports. The actor, who died of colon cancer in August, played T’Challa in the first Black Panther film, and the sequel will honor his legacy while focussing on the movie’s other characters. “Each time he stepped on set, he radiated charisma and joy, and each time he appeared on screen, he created something truly indelible. He embodied a lot of amazing people in his work, and nobody was better at bringing great men to life,” Kevin Feige, head of Marvel Studios said in a statement when Boseman passed away earlier this year. “He was as smart and kind and powerful and strong as any person he portrayed. Now he takes his place alongside them as an icon for the ages.” The new movie is set to be released July 8, 2022. Ryan Coogler will write and direct.