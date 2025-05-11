Bill Belichick didn’t appear too thrilled about his 24-year-old girlfriend’s third-place finish at the Miss Maine USA pageant on Sunday. Photos obtained by The Daily Mail show that the 73-year-old NFL coach was stone-faced as he walked hand-in-hand with Jordon Hudson, who put on a brave face after finishing one place lower than she did last year. Hudson was still donning her purple evening gown and silver heels as she rode out of the venue with Belichick in the driver’s seat. Hudson reportedly declined to speak to the press but gleefully thanked everyone who complimented her as she made her exit. She also won the competition’s “style” award. During the question and answer portion, Hudson rallied for Maine fishermen: “I think about this often because there’s a mass exodus for fishermen occurring in the rural areas of Maine, and I don’t want to see more fishermen leave this place,” she said. “As your next Miss Maine USA, I would make a point to go to communities, to go to, to go into the government and advocate for these people so that they don’t have to think about these memories as a past moment.”
WWE and ECW professional wrestling legend Sabu has died at age 60, according to PWInsider.com. His cause of death was not disclosed. Real name Terry Brunk, he is the nephew of former wrestling star The Sheik. PWInsider.com reported that Sabu had just wrapped up his retirement match last month at WWE’s WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas, besting Joey Janela in a match. Last weekend, Sabu also appeared at the Tri-State Wrestling Alliance reunion show convention at the 2300 (ECW) Arena. Over his career, which spanned from the 1990s to the mid-2000s, Sabu frequently participated in hardcore matches featuring tables, ladders, chairs, and even barbed wire. He was a two-time ECW world heavyweight champion with a high-flying wrestling style and became known as “the suicidal, homicidal, genocidal, death–defying maniac.” In a statement, the WWE said it was “saddened” to hear of Sabu’s death and called him “a pioneer of hardcore wrestling,” the New York Post reported. All Elite Wrestling (AEW) added in a post on Sunday, “AEW and the wrestling world mourns the passing of Sabu.” Sabu “gave everything to professional wrestling,” they wrote. “Our thoughts are with his family, his friends and his fans.”
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
Marvel’s ‘Thunderbolts*’ Takes the Box Office Crown for Second Straight Week
Marvel’s Thunderbolts* scored the number one spot at the box office again this weekend, while Ryan Coogler’s Sinners continues to trail-blaze in second place. The superhero flick, alternatively titled The New Avengers, took in $33.1 million domestically this weekend and added $34 million globally as well. Directed by Jack Schreier, the film follows a ragtag group of antiheroes trying to defeat a worldly threat and has benefited from an effective word-of-mouth campaign and a spate of positive critic reviews. Meanwhile, southern gothic horror flick Sinners crossed the $200 million mark in domestic ticket sales this weekend after adding $21.1 million to its total. The film, which has consistently defied market expectations for an original R-rated movie since its release in April, also added $6.6 million internationally, bringing its global total to $283.3 million. Warner Bros.’ A Minecraft Movie continues to chart in its sixth weekend in theaters, coming in third place with an additional $8 million to its domestic total. The Accountant 2 and Clown in a Cornfield rounded out the top five with $6.1 million and $3.7 million respectively.
Amber Heard announced Sunday that she has welcomed twins, a son named Ocean and a daughter named Agnes. “Mother’s Day 2025 will be one I’ll never forget. This year I am elated beyond words to celebrate the completion of the family I’ve strived to build for years,” the actress wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of her little ones’ feet. “Becoming a mother by myself and on my own terms despite my own fertility challenges has been the most humbling experience of my life. I am eternally grateful that I was able to choose this responsibly and thoughtfully.” Heard also welcomed a daughter, Oonagh Paige, in 2021. “When I had my first baby girl Oonagh four years ago, my world changed forever. I thought I couldn’t possibly burst with more joy. Well, now I am bursting times three!!!” she added. Following her highly publicized trial with ex-husband Johnny Depp, Heard moved to Spain to live a quiet life, according to People.
Elon Musk‘s crusade against “wasteful” government spending under the Department of Government Efficiency has now reached the point that some government employees have been forced to clean their own bathrooms. Delayed approval for new contracts has resulted in a dire lack of janitorial staff at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), while holdups on IT hires mean the agency has also been repeatedly hit with unmanageable internet and phone service outages. The delay in getting the cleaners back in owes to new rules requiring top-level approval from political appointees at the Department of Commerce, of which NOAA is a part, with similar cost-cutting measures creating chaos at other agencies. At the Social Security Administration, the $1 spending limit placed on government credit cards by Musk’s DOGE initiative has resulted in some staff foregoing the use of basic office supplies, while officials at the Environmental Protection Agency are seeing their research stymied by having to ask permission for any new lab purchases.
A 2025 Kentucky Derby winner’s victory has been dampened after he was fined $62,000 for whipping his horse too many times during a race. Junior Alvarado has been suspended for two upcoming race days in Kentucky on May 29 and 30 for whipping his horse over the six-strike limit, the Daily Mail reported. The Horse Integrity and Safety Authority delivered the news Friday to Alvarado on the heels of riding the horse Sovereignty to a Derby 151 win at Churchill Downs on May 3. Officials said Alvarado had struck the horse eight times over the two-minute race. Alvarado appeared to rebuff the fine when speaking to the media about his suspension. “I wasn’t galloping by 10 [lengths]. When the extra whip happened, I was right next to the favorite, and I needed to do what I needed to do at the time,” he said. “After [watching a replay], I saw I went over, but I had no time to think about that [in the moment]. I just wanted to win the biggest race in America!” Alvarado earned $310,000 in winnings from the race.
Naomi Judd’s widower, Larry Strickland, confirmed that the late country music icon once opened fire on him for being unfaithful. Strickland, 79, made the admission in the The Judd Family: Truth Be Told docuseries airing Sunday, People reported. Judd said she and Strickland, who met in 1979 and married in 1989, were “wildly, madly, passionately in love” during a voiceover of her 1993 memoir, Love Can Build a Bridge. Yet Strickland’s infidelity presented challenges. Judd recalled that a woman had called their Nashville home and left a message saying how much “she loved and missed” Strickland. The moment was dramatized in the 1995 Love Can Build a Bridge TV movie, in which an angry Kathleen York as Judd tears up their photos and shoots at Bruce Greenwood as Strickland. Rewatching the scene during the docuseries, Strickland said, “Well, it really happened. That’s all I can say. That’s all I’m gonna say. It happened.” Judd, a five-time Grammy Award-winner with her daughter Wynonna, died of suicide from a self-inflicted gunshot wound on April 30, 2022. The New York Post reported that she left a suicide note on a yellow Post-It note rebuking her daughter Wynonna. It read, “Do not let Wy come to my funeral. She’s mentally ill.”
As white smoke emerged from the chimney of the Vatican’s Sistine Chapel, the good people at the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum knew their duty was clear. Just hours after Chicagoan Cardinal Robert Prevost was elected to become Pope Leo XIV, the Milwaukee-based “premier source for everything bobblehead-related” began hawking miniature bobbling likenesses of the Holy Father. “With the excitement surrounding the first Pope from North America, we know the Pope Leo XIV bobbleheads are going to be very popular,” museum CEO Phil Sklar said in a news release. For just $49, an 8-inch-tall, individually numbered replica of Leo XIV clad in his papal vestments could be yours. However, fans of the first American pope will have to practice the virtue of patience, as the bobbleheads are still in production and are not expected to ship until November of this year. Praise be.
John Legend reflected on his longtime friendship with rap legend-turned-sh-t-posting-Nazi-supporter Kanye “Ye” West in an interview with The Times of London. Legend said that he was first introduced to West in 2001, and “Back then Kanye was very passionate, very gifted, and he had big dreams not only for himself but also for all the people around him... It does feel sad, sometimes shocking, to see where he is now.” In 2003, Legend became the first artist to sign with West’s label, GOOD Music, while working on parts of West’s debut album, The College Dropout. Ye returned the favor, producing Legend’s debut album Get Lifted, and the pair remained close until Kanye’s public embrace of Donald Trump. “I didn’t see a hint of what we’re seeing now, his obsessions with antisemitism, anti-Blackness, and it is sad to see his devolution.” Legend believes Kanye’s decline can be pinpointed to one event. “I don’t think we’re qualified to psychoanalyze him, but after his mother passed in 2007 there was definitely a difference. His descent started then and seems to have accelerated recently.”
Tom Cruise reflected on his experience co-starring alongside ex-wife Nicole Kidman in Stanley Kubrick’s Eyes Wide Shut (1999) in a new interview, praising her as a “great actress.” Cruise told Sight and Sound that he flew out to Kubrick’s house to discuss his part in the film. “It was basically he and I getting to know each other,” Cruise recalled. “And when we were doing that, I suggested Nicole play the role [of Alice]. Because, obviously, she’s a great actress.” In the movie, Cruise and Kidman portray an unhappily married couple who become wrapped up in a world of secret societies and masked orgies. In real life, they had marital troubles of their own. The two married in 1990 and divorced in 2001. Cruise, 62, and Kidman, 57, don’t often speak about their relationship in interviews. Cruise—known for starring in the Mission: Impossible franchise—would go on to marry and have a child with actress Katie Holmes, though they split in 2012. Lately, he has been rumored to be dating 37-year-old Spanish actress Ana De Armas. Kidman married country singer Keith Urban in 2006.