Mary Cheney Gets Married

Wedding bells rang for the family of former Vice President Dick Cheney on Friday. Mary Cheney reportedly married Heather Poe, her long-time partner with whom she has two children, in a ceremony in Washington, D.C. The couple lives in Virginia. “Mary and Heather have been in a committed relationship for many years, and we are delighted that they were able to take advantage of the opportunity to have that relationship recognized,” the Cheney family told The Daily Caller in a statement. “Mary and Heather and their children are very important and much loved members of our family and we wish them every happiness.”