Mary-Kate Olsen Gets ‘Beastly’

Adults who secretly harbor a fondness for all things high school (Gossip Girl enthusiasts, we’re looking at you) rejoice! The latest crop of teeny-bopper flicks boasts a star-studded cast—as if you needed that as incentive to go see them. First up, Mary-Kate Olsen recently joined the cast of Beastly, a teenaged version of Beauty and the Beast. Sigourney Weaver’s agreed to do You Again, a Disney movie with Kristen Bell, and is in talks to join Simon Pegg and Seth Rogen in the E.T. comedy Paul. The most exciting corral of celebs comes in the form of the high-school comedic retelling of The Scarlet Letter—the aptly-titled Easy A—featuring Amanda Bynes, Penn Badgley, Thomas Haden Church, Stanley Tucci, Patricia Clarkson, Lisa Kudrow, Malcolm McDowell and Twilight's Cam Gigandet, to name a few.
