Mary Lou Retton’s Daughters Give ‘Remarkable’ Health Update
PATH TO RECOVERY
Mary Lou Retton is making “truly remarkable” progress in her battle against a rare form of pneumonia, her daughters said on Saturday. The former Olympics legend was admitted to the intensive care unit earlier this month and was “fighting for her life,” her daughter McKenna Lane Kelley said earlier this week. On Saturday, Retton’s daughters took to Instagram to deliver a heartening update on their mother’s health. “Prayers have been felt and have been answered. Her breathing is becoming stronger, and her reliance on machines is diminishing,” Retton’s daughters wrote in a post. “Though it’s a lengthy journey, witnessing these improvements is incredibly heartening! She’s responding so well to treatments.” A Spotfund campaign which Retton’s daughters hoped would raise $50,000 for their mother’s hospital bills has already eclipsed $420,000.