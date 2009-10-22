Mary Murphy on Larry King Live
Spirited So You Think You Can Dance judge Mary Murphy may be all smiles on TV, but for years, she's been hiding the painful secret that, as a young bride, she was raped and beaten by her husband. On Larry King Live, she discusses her decision to make her past public.
