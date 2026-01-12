Mary Trump Reveals She Secretly Married Her Girlfriend

President Trump’s niece married her girlfriend in a secret ceremony.

Mary Trump, the daughter of Donald Trump’s late brother Fred Trump Jr., went public in a Substack post published Monday. She revealed that she had actually tied the knot back in October but kept the ceremony under wraps, teasing that there is still “more to the story.”

The 60-year-old, who was previously married to another woman, said she wed her “best friend.”

“In October, the two of us were married in front of a small group of some of our family and closest friends. Today, I continue to be stunned by my greatest good fortune. I am married not only to the love of my life but to my best friend.

Mary has previously said that her uncle was never expressly anti-LGBT. Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

“Because I opened myself to the possibility that was held out to me almost a year ago, my other relationships have deepened in new and unexpected ways. I am happy in a way I never would have dared imagine,” she said.

Her post also referenced her uncle, 79-year-old Trump. She noted that she met her wife on Jan. 20 last year, “not an insignificant date,” as that is also when Trump re-entered the White House.

“There is more to the story, of course—including the reason for my not having spoken of my marriage publicly before this—and times continue to be challenging," she added.

“The first eleven days of 2026 represent an escalation of the horrors we experienced as a country since January 20, 2025, that is as shocking as it is predictable. For that reason, it is more important than ever to remember there is always light and hope and love to be had if we allow ourselves to let it in. We must always let it in.”

Trump has previously opened up about being gay and how that experience played out in her family. She claimed that her family didn’t care much because they took very little interest in her generally.

Trump regularly scolds her uncle on her podcast and in her Substack. Mary Trump Live

“I never came out to them,” she told Boston Spirit Magazine in 2020. She said she kept her secret until she was in her 30s, but by then “they just knew.”

Describing her family as “spectacularly uninterested” in her, she added of her sexuality, “Why should that be any different?”