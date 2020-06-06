CHEAT SHEET
Maryland Man Arrested for Assaulting Teens Posting Flyers
NABBED
Maryland police have arrested a man seen in a viral video this week assaulting teenagers as they posted anti-racism fliers demanding justice for George Floyd. Anthony Brennan III was charged with second-degree assault in connection with the June 1 incident on the Capital Crescent Trail, the Maryland National Capital Park Police said Friday. The three victims, described as one male and two females, were hanging up what police called “a call for community action” when Brennan approached them and “forcibly grabbed the flyers from one of the victims” before shoving his bike into another one of the teens, knocking him down. Police say Brennan voluntarily turned himself in after an arrest warrant was served.