Maryland’s GOP Guv Refused to Vote for Trump, Cast Ballot for Ronald Reagan Instead

Read it at The Washington Post
Republican Maryland Governor Larry Hogan was so against voting for either Donald Trump or Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election that he cast his ballot for Ronald Reagan instead, he told The Washington Post. “I know it’s simply symbolic,” he said. “It’s not going to change the outcome in my state. But I thought it was important to just cast a vote that showed the kind of person I'd like to see in office.” Hogan has been an outspoken Trump critic and was among four Republican governors to oppose the push by Trump to ram through a Supreme Court nomination before the election.