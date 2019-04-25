Maryland Man Who Jumped on a Pelican Gets 90 Days in Jail

The Maryland man who drew widespread internet condemnation for posting a video of himself jumping on a pelican has been sentenced to 90 days in jail, The Miami Herald reports Thursday. On March 7, William Hunter Hardesty posted a video on his Facebook page in which he can be seen luring a pelican with a fish in Key West, Florida, then leaping on top of the bird. The pelican later bit him in the face. He was arrested a week later after bragging about his deed at an Ocean City hotel, and joking about getting a pelican tattoo. He was found guilty this week of four misdemeanors—including two animal cruelty charges—and sentenced to 90 days in jail, a $1,000 fine, and a year of probation.