‘M*A*S*H’ Actor David Ogden Stiers Dead at 75

David Ogden Stiers, the actor who played Major Charles Emerson Winchester on the iconic sitcom M*A*S*H, passed away Saturday at the age of 75. He died “peacefully at his home in Newport, Oregon after a courageous battle with bladder cancer,” according to a statement from his agent at the MKS Talent Agency. “His talent was only surpassed by his heart,” the agency said. Stiers was nominated for two Emmy awards for his portrayal of Major Winchester, a Boston-born Army doctor, on M*A*S*H. He went on to feature in several Perry Mason TV movies and later lent his voice to several Disney films, including Beauty and the Beast and Pocahontas.