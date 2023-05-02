Tributes Flow for M*A*S*H Actress Dead at 79
‘OUR SASSY ROSIE’
Eileen Saki, the third actress to take on the role of bar owner Rosie on M*A*S*H, has died at age 79. Co-star Jeff Maxwell, who played Private Igor Straminsky, confirmed the sad news on his “M*A*S*H Matters” podcast, while TMZ said family sources confirmed she died on Monday in Los Angeles following a battle with cancer. Saki was the last and longest-running “Rosie” on the sitcom set during the Korean War. “Our sweet Eileen. Our sassy Rosie,” Maxwell said in a post on the podcast’s accompanying Facebook page. “She read every email and responded to as many as she could. Our sweet, sweet Eileen. How we love you. How we will miss you.” Saki also appeared in the hit movies Splash and History of the World: Part I. She is survived by her husband Bob Borgen.
Last month, M*A*S*H actress Judy Farrell died after suffering a stroke that left her hospitalized for nine days.
The star known for playing Nurse Able in the war show died at the age of 84.