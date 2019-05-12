Mass Graves Found in Mexico With Dozens of Bodies

Mexican authorities have discovered clandestine grave sites in Guadalajara, the country’s second-largest city, with the bodies of at least 35 people. Among those found buried, “27 of the bodies had been tied up when killed,” Prosecutor Gerardo Octavio Solis told a news conference on Saturday. Solis said the first 27 bodies were found at a property in Zapopan, while the skulls of seven other people were discovered at another site, along with other human remains. Another body was found at a third site, and Solis warned that the number of bodies found could climb as investigators continue to work in the area. Families of missing people have reportedly already begun contacting authorities to determine whether their loved ones are among those found. Solis said two people have already been identified.