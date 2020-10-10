CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Massachusetts Man Arrested for Setting Fire to Biden Hay Bale Display
CHILL OUT
Read it at MassLive
A hay bale display on a farm in Dalton, Massachusetts built in support of the Biden/Harris campaign met a dramatic end on Friday when a man set fire to the stack. According to MassLive, Lonnie Durfee, 49, has been charged with burning personal property in connection with the blaze. The manager of the Berkshire County farm said that she had bought extra paint just in case someone did try to deface the structure, but was not expecting it to be destroyed in this way. “We didn’t have a back-up plan for this,” she said. Although the fire occurred at the end of the work day, no one was hurt.