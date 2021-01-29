CHEAT SHEET
MA Rep. Lori Trahan Tests Positive for COVID-19
Rep. Lori Trahan (D-MA) announced Thursday that she had tested positive for COVID-19. After flying home from Washington, D.C., and getting tested for the virus in both places, Trahan said she had been infected. She said in a statement, “After testing negative for COVID-19 in Washington last week and again upon my arrival at home in accordance with state guidelines, I voluntarily got tested once again today. Sadly, I learned moments ago that I have tested positive for the virus.” Trahan said she is asymptomatic and plans to quarantine, and participate in House votes by proxy.