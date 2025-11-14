Massive Bid to Buy Pricey Sketches That Hung in White House

Four Norman Rockwell sketches that hung in the White House for decades are expected to fetch eye-watering sums at auctions. Among the anticipated bidders for So You Want to See The President! is the White House Historical Association, founded by Jackie Kennedy. The four sketches depict various people waiting to speak with Franklin D. Roosevelt, and is likely to sell for $4 to $6 million under the hammer. The one-of-a-kind ensemble was given to Stephen Early, Roosevelt’s press secretary, by Rockwell. He can be seen in one of the pictures with reporters gathered around him. The 1943 artwork, created in 1943, hung in the White House, on loan from the Early family between 1978 and 2022. The association’s mission is to preserve the museum qualities of the White House. The most expensive art it has ever purchased was for $1.5 million. The opening bid is $2.5 million, and the Associated Press reports bidders are lining up. It goes under the hammer in Dallas, at Heritage Auctions, on Friday, Nov. 14.

