1

Trump-Epstein Statue Pops Up Again to Troll President

SALT IN THE WOUND
Laura Esposito 

Breaking News Reporter

Published 11.13.25 10:56AM EST 
Trump
The Secret Handshake/The Secret Handshake

The now-infamous Trump–Epstein “friendship statue” is back on display in Washington, D.C.—just in time for the public release of explosive emails in which the late sex offender mentions the president multiple times. The towering 12-foot bronze statue of Trump, 79, holding hands with Jeffrey Epstein has reappeared outside Busboys and Poets in the U Street Corridor after being toppled by federal agents last month. The agents had removed it from the National Mall—in violation of a legal permit obtained by The Secret Handshake, the anonymous artist collective behind the piece. “Much like Trump’s name in an Epstein email dump, we have popped our head out to say an unannounced hello,” the group told The Daily Beast on Thursday morning. The statue first appeared on Sept. 23, erected directly in front of the Capitol to highlight Trump’s friendship with Epstein, who died by suicide in a Manhattan jail in 2019. A plaque on the statue reads: “In Honor of Friendship Month we celebrate the long-lasting bond between President Donald J. Trump and his ‘closest friend,’ Jeffrey Epstein.”

Read it at The Daily Beast

2
State Department Deletes Records About Risk of Accidental Nuclear War
NUKE NOTE NIXED
Leigh Kimmins 

Reporter

Published 11.13.25 10:41AM EST 
Marco Rubio
MANDEL NGAN/Getty Images

The State Department has quietly erased part of the historical record about one of the Cold War’s most perilous moments—without saying why. As The Washington Post reported, officials deleted 15 pages from a Reagan-era history detailing how a 1983 NATO exercise, known as Able Archer 83, nearly triggered a nuclear confrontation with the Soviet Union. The missing section had included a Defense Intelligence Agency warning that the exercise brought the United States “closer to nuclear war than most realized.” Since 1991, the department has been legally required to publish “a thorough, accurate, and reliable” account of U.S. foreign policy within 30 years, compiled in the Foreign Relations of the United States series. The Reagan-era volume—originally published online in 2021—vanished from the State Department website in 2022. When it resurfaced in January 2025, the Able Archer material was gone. All that remains is a brief note saying 15 pages were redacted, no reason given. A former State Department official told The Post the move was “not wise,” warning it could trigger the “Streisand effect.” Asked why the deletion wasn’t explained, a spokesperson replied that “the Department was not required to provide public notice.”

Read it at Washington Post

3
Gold Watch Made Famous by ‘Titanic’ Scene to Fetch Huge Sum at Auction
A TITANIC SUM
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Published 11.13.25 9:50AM EST 
Isidor Straus
HUM Images/HUM Images/Universal Images Grou

A gold watch belonging to Macy’s co-owner Isidor Straus, who died on the Titanic, is expected to fetch $1 million at auction. The former congressman’s 18-carat treasure was recovered from the wreckage of the unsinkable ship, which sank in 1912. He was given the watch as a 43rd birthday present by his wife, Ida. The Sun reports it stopped at 2.20 a.m., the minute the ship went under. It was recovered from the wreckage and passed down through generations, eventually being fixed by great-grandson Kenneth Hollister Straus. It is to be auctioned by Henry Aldridge & Son in the U.K. Their demise was depicted in a crushing scene in James Cameron’s 1997 smash hit, Titanic. In one of its most potent moments, the two cradle each other in bed as their cabin fills with water. The Bavarian had served as a representative for New York from 1894 until 1895, when he took over Macy’s with his brother Nathan. Their elevated social status should have guaranteed them a place on the lifeboats, but reports claim Isidor refused because there were still women and children on board. Ida opted to die with him rather than go on alone. A letter written by Ida to a friend shortly after departure from Southampton, U.K., is also expected to fetch $150,000. “What a ship! So huge and so magnificently appointed,” she penned.

Read it at The Sun

4
Civil Rights Leader Jesse Jackson, 84, Hospitalized
HEALTH SCARE
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Updated 11.13.25 5:54AM EST 
Published 11.13.25 5:42AM EST 
Jesse Jackson attends the 37th National Equal Justice Awards Dinner at The Glasshouse on May 15, 2025 in New York City.
Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Civil rights icon Rev. Jesse Jackson has been taken to the hospital, according to the activist nonprofit he founded. The Rainbow PUSH Coalition said in a statement that the 84-year-old was admitted on Wednesday, Nov. 12, “under observation” with progressive supranuclear palsy. “He has been managing this neurodegenerative condition for more than a decade,” the statement said. According to the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke, progressive supranuclear palsy “is a rare neurological disorder that affects body movements, walking and balance, and eye movements. PSP is caused by damage to nerve cells in areas of the brain that control thinking and body movements.” The coalition’s statement added, “The family appreciates all prayers at this time.” Jackson’s diagnosis was confirmed in April last year. A veteran activist, he worked for more than 50 years in a career that spanned organizing with Martin Luther King Jr. to campaigning for the presidency. He served as the shadow delegate and senator for the District of Columbia from 1991 to 1997. He retired from the coalition in 2023.

Read it at Rainbow PUSH Coalition

5
Newsom’s Former Top Aide Arrested on Public Corruption Charges
NEWS TO SOME
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Updated 11.13.25 8:06AM EST 
Published 11.13.25 7:35AM EST 
Newsom aid
KCRA 3/Getty

California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s former chief of staff has been arrested and charged with a scheme to swipe $225,000 from a dormant campaign fund. The 23-count indictment alleges Dana Williamson, 53, conspired with Sean McCluskie, a former chief of staff to the then-Health Secretary Xavier Becerra. Newsom put Williamson on leave when he learned the FBI was questioning her in November, and she left his administration a month later, Politico reports. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of California charged Williamson with “conspiracy to commit bank and wire fraud, bank fraud, wire fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States and obstruct justice, subscribing to false tax returns, and making false statements.” Williamson allegedly siphoned off cash from an inactive fund to McCluskie’s wife for what investigators called a “no-show” consultancy job. On Oct. 30, McCluskie signed a guilty plea for conspiracy to commit bank and wire fraud. Becerra, who is running for California governor, is being treated as a victim and cooperated with the investigation, The Washington Post reports. Williamson entered a not guilty plea in court.

Read it at The Washington Post

6
Will Ferrell Suffers Injury Forcing Him to Stop Filming
CLOWN DOWN
Tom Sanders 

Reporter

Updated 11.13.25 6:03AM EST 
Published 11.13.25 6:00AM EST 
AUSTIN, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 2: The Los Angeles Football Club part owner Will Ferrell looks on before the match between Austin FC and the Los Angeles Football Club at Q2 Stadium on November 2, 2025 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Daniel Jefferson/Getty Images)
AUSTIN, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 2: The Los Angeles Football Club part owner Will Ferrell looks on before the match between Austin FC and the Los Angeles Football Club at Q2 Stadium on November 2, 2025 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Daniel Jefferson/Getty Images) Daniel Jefferson/Getty Images

Will Ferrell has been forced to halt production on his upcoming Netflix comedy series after the actor suffered a minor injury off set, according to TMZ. The 58-year-old actor sustained the minor injury away from filming, the outlet reported, citing production sources. While the injury wasn’t serious, it was significant enough to prevent him from performing his scenes comfortably, and producers have temporarily rearranged the filming schedule to accommodate his recovery process. The as-of-yet untitled Netflix project, touted as Ferrell’s first leading role in a TV comedy, sees the actor star as Lonnie “The Hawk” Hawkins, a fictional golfing legend whose larger-than-life personality makes him both an icon and a punchline. Starring alongside him is Luke Wilson, who plays a rival golfer who has twice beaten Ferrell’s character to the tour championship. Other cast members include Chris Parnell, Katelyn Tarver, Jimmy Tatro, and Ferrell’s former SNL co-star Molly Shannon.

Read it at TMZ

7
Disgraced Ex-Prince Andrew’s Brazen Display Name With Epstein Revealed
THE PRINCE OF DORKNESS
Cameron Adams 

Reporter

Published 11.12.25 10:46PM EST 
Prince Andrew, Duke of York attends the traditional Easter Sunday Mattins Service at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle on April 20, 2025 in Windsor, England.
Prince Andrew, Duke of York attends the traditional Easter Sunday Mattins Service at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle on April 20, 2025 in Windsor, England. Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

The cringe-inducing codename Prince Andrew used in emails to sex offender Jeffrey Epstein has been revealed. The disgraced 65-year-old, now known as Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor after his royal titles were stripped last month, has again been mentioned in the latest release of emails from the Epstein files. A frantic Andrew emailed Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell in March of 2011, after the pair informed him sex-trafficking allegations by Virginia Giuffre were due to be published in the U.K.’s Daily Mail. The email was part of the messages released from the House Oversight Committee on Wednesday. Prince Andrew referred to himself as “The Duke” in the email correspondence. His late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, christened him the Duke of York after he married Sarah Ferguson in 1986. As the emails between the trio flew, “The Duke” told Epstein, “Please make sure that every statement or legal letter states clearly that I am NOT involved and that I knew and know NOTHING about any of these allegations. I can’t take any more of this my end.” Epstein died in jail in 2019 and Maxwell, 63, is currently serving time in a low-security prison in Texas. Giuffre took her own life in April this year. Despite Andrew claiming a well-known photo of him with Giuffre and Maxwell had been doctored, a newly-released email sees Epstein state, “Yes she was on my plane, and yes she had her picture taken with Andrew, as many of my employees have.”

Prince Andrew with Virginia Roberts Giuffre and Ghislaine Maxwell.
The photo Prince Andrew claimed was fake. Virginia Roberts Giuffre/Fair Use
Read it at Daily Beast

8
Voicemail Trump Left Sharon Osbourne After Ozzy’s Death Revealed
PRESIDENTIAL CALL
Erkki Forster 

Night News Reporter

Updated 11.13.25 4:06AM EST 
Published 11.12.25 10:00PM EST 
WASHINGTON D.C., UNITED STATES - OCTOBER 30: United States President Donald Trump holds a smartphone during his arrival at the White House in Washington D.C., United States on October 30, 2025. (Photo by Celal Gunes/Anadolu via Getty Images)
Celal Gunes/Anadolu via Getty Images

Ozzy Osbourne’s family has revealed that President Donald Trump left a voicemail for Sharon Osbourne after the 76-year-old rock icon died from cardiac arrest in July. Osbourne’s son Jack, 40, played the commander-in-chief’s voicemail on the latest episode of The Osbournes podcast with Sharon, 73, and his sister Kelly, 41. “Hi Sharon, it’s Donald Trump and I just wanted to wish you the best,” Trump said. “Ozzy was amazing, he was an amazing guy. I met him a few times and he was unique in every way and talented. So I just wanted to wish you the best and it’s a tough thing. I know how close you were and whatever I can do. Take care of yourself. Say hello to the family. Thanks. Bye.” After playing the message, Jack referenced the president’s polarizing politics, commenting, “Love him or hate him, he didn’t have to call and leave a voicemail.” As the camera briefly cut to a solemn-looking Kelly, Sharon remarked that “when it comes to politics, we know, nobody comes out a winner.” But she said that Trump had been a “great guy to talk to” when she competed on The Celebrity Apprentice in 2010, and called Melania Trump “gracious” and a “delight to talk to.” Thanking the president, she said, “All I know is he has treated me with respect, your father with respect.”

9
‘Real Housewives’ Star Engaged at 54
WEDDING BELLS
Catherine Bouris 

Reporter

Updated 11.12.25 8:16PM EST 
Published 11.12.25 8:13PM EST 
The cast of the Real Housewives of New Jersey
THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF NEW JERSEY -- Season:13 -- Pictured: (l-r) Rachel Fuda, Margaret Josephs, Melissa Gorga, Dolores Catania, Teresa Giudice, Jennifer Aydin, Danielle Cabral -- (Photo by: Andrew Eccles/Bravo) Andrew Eccles/Bravo

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Dolores Catania, 54, is engaged to partner Paulie Connell, 51, after almost five years together. In an exclusive interview with People, Catania said, “I’m ecstatic! You know when you feel that happiness down in your gut? That’s where this excitement stems from for me. I feel so blessed, I almost feel guilty! Like I don’t deserve to be loved this way.” Connell popped the question on Monday in the location the couple first met: the Apple Store in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey. “I could have proposed on a yacht in Greece. I could have rented a grand hall, invited 400 people and asked her to marry me with fireworks in the background. But that’s not who we are,” Connell explained. “I didn’t want anything over-the-top and staged because we’re a humble couple. I wanted it to feel grounded and natural and organic. Plus, I wanted the element of surprise.” The couple said that they have not started planning their wedding and are in no rush to do so, preferring to enjoy their engagement for the time being.

Read it at People

10
United Flight Attendant Caught 10 Times Over Legal Alcohol Limit
FLIGHT RISK
Amber Brace 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 11.12.25 4:54PM EST 
Published 11.12.25 4:53PM EST 
NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 21, 2017: A United Airlines Airbus passenger jet taxis at LaGuardia Airport in New York, New York. (Photo by Robert Alexander/Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 21, 2017: A United Airlines Airbus passenger jet taxis at LaGuardia Airport in New York, New York. (Photo by Robert Alexander/Getty Images) Robert Alexander/Getty Images

A United Airlines flight attendant was ten times over the legal alcohol limit during a flight to London, court testimony revealed. Margit Lake, the 56-year-old flight attendant, was fined more than $2,000 after she allegedly drank “multiple miniature bottles” on the transatlantic trip from San Francisco to London last month, The Daily Mail reported. She appeared this week in court, where it was revealed that she had “alcohol on her breath” after she landed in London. Blood tests found the attendant had 216 mg of alcohol per 100 ml of blood; more than ten times the legal limit of 10 mg for U.K. flight attendants. Lake was reportedly consuming alcohol “to calm down” because she was feeling “isolated” and “dealing with grief” after being estranged from her family. Her defense attorney Ben Lansbury said that “it was something of a shock to her,” and that “she deeply regrets what happened.” He also noted that Lake has gone to Alcoholics Anonymous meetings daily since her last hearing.

Read it at Daily Mail

