Trump and Epstein’s Friendship Takes Pride of Place in D.C.

Washington D.C. is debuting a provocative new monument: a 12-foot statue of President Donald Trump and sex offender Jeffrey Epstein holding hands.

The installation appeared early Tuesday morning, courtesy of an anonymous group that goes by “The Secret Handshake,” a spokesperson confirmed to the Daily Beast.

The figures were erected directly across from the Capitol on 3rd Street, between Madison and Jefferson avenues.

Several plaques surround the statue, commemorating the president’s decades-long friendship with the late sex offender.

“In Honor of Friendship Month we celebrate the long-lasting bond between President Donald J. Trump and his ‘closest friend,’ Jeffrey Epstein,” one plaque reads.

Others feature Trump’s own words from a 2003 birthday card to Epstein, who died via suicide in a Manhattan lock-up in 2019. Trump has denied writing the birthday message.

The plaques read as follows:

“Voice Over: There must be more to life than having everything,” it begins.

Donald: Yes, there is, but I won’t tell you what it is.

Jeffrey: Nor will I, since I also know what it is.

Donald: We have certain things in common, Jeffrey.

The card, which Trump has denied writing, is a fictional dialogue between the two men that Epstein’s estate released earlier this month. The Secret Handshake/The Secret Handshake

Jeffrey: Yes, we do, come to think of it.

Donald: Enigmas never age, have you noticed that?

Jeffrey: As a matter of fact, it was clear to me the last time I saw you.

Trump: A pal is a wonderful thing. Happy Birthday—and may every day be another wonderful secret.

The Daily Beast has reached out to the White House for comment.

“Donald Trump has had many business associates and colleagues throughout his life and career, but very few people have gone on the record as being his actual ‘friend,’” the spokesperson said.

“Jeffrey Epstein is the rare exception, who has stated that he was the President’s ‘closest friend.’”

Trump, however, has insisted that he and Epstein were never close friends, repeating several times that he distanced himself from the late financier after he was put on the sex offender list in 2008, shortly after he pleaded guilty to a charge of solicitation of prostitution with a minor.

But his claims have yet to bury mounting public pressure to release the so-called “Epstein files.”

The artists are hoping the statue will help further those efforts.

“We erected it now because there is almost universal bipartisan interest in Donald Trump following through on his promise to release the Epstein files,” the spokesperson said.

“We completely understand some friendships have a secret bond, as expressed by the birthday card with Trump’s signature, but he also promised to break that bond and be transparent.”

The spokesperson cheekily added: “We would be happy to donate the statue to the President and his new ballroom,” referring to Trump’s ongoing construction on the White House ballroom, which he estimated will cost more than $200 million.

This isn’t the first time Trump has been an an artistic muse.

In June, an eight-foot statue titled “Dictator Approved,” depicting a Trumpian thumbs-up squashing Lady Liberty’s crown appeared in a similar area.

Just a week later, it was replaced by a golden “television” statue of Trump dancing shoulder-to-shoulder with child sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

That time, the White House was quick to respond. Press aide Abigail Jackson unloaded on the anonymous artists in a statement to The Washington Post:

“Wow, these liberal activists masquerading as ‘artists’ are dumber than I thought!” she said. “I’ve tricked them into taking down their ugly sculpture and replacing it with a beautiful video of the President’s legendary dance moves that will bring joy and inspiration to all tourists traversing our National Mall. Thank you for your attention to this matter!”