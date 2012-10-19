Massive Bomb Explodes in Beirut

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at Reuters
A massive bomb exploded in a street in central Beirut during rush hour on Friday, killing at least 8 and wounding over 100. Wissam al-Hassan, a major Lebanese security official who led the investigation into former Prime Minister Rafiq Hariri's death, was killed. Protests errupted in Beruit after the bombing, with many citizens accusing Syrian President Bashar Assad of orchestrating the killing. The bombing occurred at a time of heightened tension between Lebanese citizens on opposite sides of the conflict in neighboring Syria.