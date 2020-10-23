Massive Fire Causes Closure of Rocky Mountain National Park and Smothers Colorado in Smoke

Read it at CNN
Smoke from the massive East Troublesome wildfire in Colorado prompted officials to close Rocky Mountain National Park on Thursday as a haze blanketed the state. Park officials did not say when they believed the park would reopen. The blaze is now burning 125,000 acres at just 5 percent containment. On Wednesday evening, the fire occupied only 19,000 acres. High, dry winds and unseasonably warm temperatures caused the sixfold expansion in size. What ignited the fire is still under investigation. Fire Incident Commander Jake Winfield told CNN, “The fire is growing faster than we can catch it right now.” Colorado has suffered its worst recorded fire season this year, as has much of the Western United States.