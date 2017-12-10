Massive Fire Gains Ground in Santa Barbara County

Residents in several areas of Santa Barbara County were ordered out Sunday as a massive fire tearing through Southern California since last week grew out of control. Fire officials on Sunday warned that the flames could sweep through the coastal towns of Carpinteria and Montecito as the so-called Thomas Fire grew to cover more than 170,000 acres. The blaze erupted Monday night north of Santa Paula and quickly spread. The largest of several wildfires wreaking havoc in the area, it was only 15 percent contained as of Sunday morning. More than 80,000 residents in Santa Barbara have been left without power as a result of the fire, which has also forced 88,000 people to flee their homes. At least one person has been confirmed dead in Ventura County as a result of the blaze.
